LHS Cross Country Advances to State

Article by Blake Franklin-

The record setting season for the LHS boys’ cross country team continues as, for the first time in school history, the team has qualified to run in the TSSAA State Cross Country meet. Led by Chandler Roberson’s 9th place finish, the Tigers finished 4th out of 18 teams at the Region 7 A-AA meet last week at Obion Central High School in Troy, Tennessee.

Roberson was followed by freshman Zach Bassham, finishing 17th, and Jackson Pace, finishing 22nd. Freshman Adam Zukowski was the next Tiger to finish, placing 42nd, with lone senior Riley Roberson crossing in 67th place. Marquon Holland (66th) and Brennan Anthony (68th) also represented the Tigers.

The Tigers will run at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee this Friday, November 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the state meet. The team will be leaving the LHS Old Building parking lot Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!