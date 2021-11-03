LHS Band Earns Top Honors in Memphis

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, the LHS Band travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to compete in the Bandmasters Championship at the Liberty Bowl. The Lexington band gave a great performance and earned the title of Class AA Champions, as well as receiving awards for Outstanding Music, Percussion, and General Effect.

The band was given a rating of “Excellent”, which is the second highest rating available. The LHS marching band will give their final competition performance of their 2021 show, “The Arena” at the Tennessee Division II State Marching Band Championship on November 6, 2021, at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee.

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

