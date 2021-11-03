Falcon Plastics Holds Ribbon Cutting Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon, October 27, 2021, at Falcon Plastics, officially opening the new addition.

Ground was broken for the new 20,000 square foot expansion on May 11, 2021, and the building was completed about ten days ago. The expansion is for additional warehousing and frees up room in the main complex for injection and blow molding machines.

Jenn Barlund, President, Kyle Bender, and Executive Vice-President, along with other key staff, were…

For complete coverage, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

