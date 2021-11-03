American Legion Post 77, Lexington, Hosts National Commander Dillard

Article by W. Clay Crook-

American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard was the special guest at a reception hosted by American Legion Post #77, Lexington, on Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021.

Commander Dillard was met at Parkers Crossroads by the American Legion Riders Post #77, who gave him a motorcycle escort to the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- Parkers Crossroads, and then to Post #77 in Lexington. Dillard personally thanked ALR President Jared Melton and the rest of the Riders for their assistance.

Post #77 Commander Hobart Powers greeted Dillard and his team of national officers and thanked them for their visit. Several of the District 8 Posts were represented, including #286 Parkers Crossroads, #243 Scotts Hill, #287 Medina, #47 Huntingdon, #31 Jackson, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary.

Commander Dillard talked about his national theme, “No Veteran Left Behind,” and the legislative efforts of the American Legion in advocating benefits and opportunities for veterans and their families. He touched on the “Buddy Check Bill” which was recently passed by…

For complete coverage, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!