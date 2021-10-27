LHS Volleyball Makes History in State Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team traveled to Middle Tennessee last week to compete in the 2021 TSSAA Class AA State Girls’ Volleyball Tournament. At this phase in the postseason, the competition is stiff and very tough. The Lady Tigers were able to make history as being the first team to win a set in a state tournament in the history of the LHS Volleyball program. As the Lady Tigers gave their best effort, it was ultimately not enough in the end as Lexington fell to East Hamilton High School in four sets, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, and 13-25.

The team leader in kills against East Hamilton was Preslee Doner, as she finished with 15. Ellie Smith would record 12 to go along with Kylie Atchison and Callie McDonald’s two kills each. Riley Owens finished with one kill for Lexington, as well.

Kylie Atchison, who has led in assists for the team all season, was once again the assist leader with 27 in the match. She was followed by Emmy Corbitt who had one assist also.

The Lady Tiger who led in blocks over East Hamilton was Ellie Smith. Smith accounted for three blocks for the team. Kenzie Reeves would also record…

For the complete story, see the October 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

