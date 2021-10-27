Lexington Tigers Run Away From Cavaliers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers took to the road this past Friday evening, October 22, 2021. Lexington made their way into Crockett County to take on the Cavaliers football team. This was a big game for the Tigers as the team was looking to stay in the win column as the regular season is coming to an end. Lexington came into the game with a great plan and executed it to perfection. The Big Red Tigers would roll and ultimately ran away from Crockett County. LHS was victorious by a final score of 49-21.

The game started with neither team scoring in the first quarter of play. Things drastically changed in the second quarter, however. Lexington was able to score 21 points and allowed the Cavaliers to score 14 points in the quarter before halftime. In the third quarter, things went the way of the Tigers. LHS put 21 more points on the scoreboard and did not relinquish a single point in the quarter. The fourth quarter saw both teams score seven points each before the final buzzer ended the game.

Leading the way in rushing for Lexington on the night was Isiah McClaine. He would carry the ball 13 times and collect 189 yards, to go along with two touchdowns. Following him was Deandre Weathers. Weathers had 125 yards on six carries. He also reached the end zone three times against Crockett County. Devan Sherwood finished with 36 yards on three carries and Romillo Smith had three carries for nine yards. Ethan Jowers attempted one run that…

For the complete story, see the October 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!