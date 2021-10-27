LCSS Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On October 19, 2021, the Lexington City School Board held their regular monthly meeting. The first item of business was to approve the substitute list and the minutes from the last meeting.

Director Cindy Olive introduced all new teachers to the board and asked the board members to introduce themselves to the new teachers.

Newly tenured teachers were approved. CES has one newly tenured teacher, Jana Tulley, in 3rd grade. LMS has one newly tenured teacher, Leslie Hallmark, in 6th grade math. There was one district level person tenured, speech therapist Karen Jackson.

Football Coach Brad Wallace was presented with a plaque by board member Jack Hinson for…

