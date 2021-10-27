Halloween Fall Festival Events Enjoyed Over the Weekend and More to Come on Halloween Weekend

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Halloween and Fall Festival events started on Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd in various places around the county. The weather was great, and the sky was filled with a full Hunter’s Moon. Scotts Hill Discount Drugs held a Fall Festival all day on Friday, October 22nd, and the town of Scotts Hill hosted their Halloween Bash downtown on Saturday, October 23rd.

Sunset Valley Farms was open for fun Thursday, October 21st through Sunday, October 24th. On Saturday the site was dedicated to a fundraiser for West Tennessee Dive and Rescue Team, with live music by Lakelin Lemmings and a blacksmith demonstration. There were also the Pirate and Bicentennial Mazes to enjoy, as well as the best pumpkin patch around.

Also on Saturday, United Minds of Lexington sponsored a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at the Montgomery Enrichment Center from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Greater Life Church, on North Broad Street, opened their Christ & Cars Car Show to benefit Tennessee Valley Teen Challenge at 9:00 a.m.

Lexington and Henderson County have designated Saturday, October 30th as the official Halloween date for this year. You’ll want to make it to the annual Halloween Bash in Lexington which will be held at the Otto Britt Building October 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is a combined effort of all the…

For the complete story, see the October 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!