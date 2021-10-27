Chamber Releases Bicentennial Schedule

Article by W. Clay Crook-

November 6, 2021, will be an earmark day for Henderson County, as events occur countywide for the county’s 200th birthday. Events are being conducted at the following places:

• Beech River Cultural Museum (10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.) 26 S. Broad St. Lexington, TN

• Crookland Hall at Middlefork, (10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.) 1990 Hwy. 22A, Luray, TN

• Downtown Guided Walking Tours with County Historian Phillip Renfroe (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) 17 Monroe Ave., Lexington, TN

• Everett Horn Public Library (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) 702 W. Church St., Lexington, TN

• Montgomery Cultural & Enrichment Center (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) National Historic Register, 125 Montgomery Way, Lexington, TN

• Natchez Trace State…

