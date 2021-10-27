Be Cautious of Possible Property Assessment and Deed Scam Mail

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A reader of The Lexington Progress alerted us to a message on their social media site about a letter from California that will send you your property assessment profile and your deed for $98.00. It does have a disclaimer at the top saying that they are not associated with any governmental agency.

I checked with the Register of Deeds, Property Assessor’s Office, and the Henderson County Trustee, and all that information can be retrieved from the courthouse for free. Laura Flanagan, with the Register of Deeds Office said that Mr. Bartholomew had received several calls a few years ago from a similar service, and ran an ad asking the public to beware.

Laura said that their office can make you a free copy of your deed if needed, and that when property is sold that the attorneys will provide a copy. Property transactions are…

