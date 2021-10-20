LHS Volleyball Heads to State

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team can check one more of their personal team goals off the list. The Lady Tigers are headed to the state tournament in their quest to try and bring home a Class AA state championship. In being able to get to that point, Lexington had to travel to Covington High School last Thursday night, October 14, 2021, for their sub-state match. In a game that had big implications, win, and move on or lose and come home, the Lady Tigers were determined to keep the season alive. Lexington kept rolling as the team won in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-15, and 25-18, thus qualifying them a spot in state tournament play.

Leading the Lady Tigers in kills over Covington was Ellie Smith. Smith recorded 17 in the match. Preslee Doner followed with 14 and Callie McDonald finished with four. Kylie Atchison secured two and both Emmy Corbitt and Morgan Sanders had one kill each in the win.

The assist leader for the team was Kylie Atchison. She finished with 34 assists over Covington. Both Emmy Corbitt and Morgan Sanders had one assist apiece as well. A trio of Lady Tiger players would lead the team in blocks. Ellie Smith, Morgan Sanders, and Kylie Atchison all had one…

