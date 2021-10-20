County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, October 12, 2021, at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Complex.

There was a large audience, with many of those in attendance wearing the “I’m a Taxpayer” t-shirt that James Lavell and others were distributing in the parking lot before the meeting.

There were sound issues during the Budget Committee meeting, but sound was better during the Commission meeting, although there were still some issues noted by those who were in the back of the courtroom.

The following notaries were approved: Robert S. Beal, Tina D. Berryman, Christopher L. Fleming, Julie Hardy, Angie S. Larson, Leigh J. Milam, Melissa Rahman, Chelsea Wade, Paul Love, Judy Stanfill, and Teresa F. Camper.

The commission discussed the update from the Redistricting Committee, which met on Monday evening, October 4, 2021. Mayor Bray said that the meeting had not violated the Sunshine Law, that it was advertised on the website and on the bulletin board. He said that according to the Comptroller’s Office that the notice was sufficient. The resolution for the redistricting plan was passed. Some adjustments needed to be made from the census and a color-coded map was provided to each commissioner to show the changes in the district lines. The map will go to Robin Powers and the Election Commission to update their districts.

Sheriff Brian Duke gave an update on the COVID-19 situation at the jail, and he said that, “Everyone is to be congratulated for taking the precautions seriously,” in all areas of the Criminal Justice Center and the inmate facility. An emergency purchase of air-purifiers were of great assistance, and there are multiple sanitation stations for use by the public.

Some equipment for Solid Waste has been purchased along the way, but most of the compacters were purchased in the 1990’s. The Budget Committee recommended researching the interest rates to purchase replacement equipment. A motion was approved to take bids for the compacters and…

For the complete article, see the October 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

