Mary M. Buck, 93

William Fowler, 57

Gary Wayne Hardin, 68

Gary Lee Jeffries, 61

Rhonda Duke Maness, 61

Joe Howell Nichols, 79

Bonnie Sue Randles, 54

Clater Lee Shaw, 79

Thomas Henry Ward, 48

Nina Sue Watson, 92

Bobby Gene Waugh, 84

Nola Wood, 89

For complete obituaries, see the October 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!