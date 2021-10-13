Sardis Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met in regular session on Monday evening, October 4, 2021, but City Recorder, Wayne Scott, hopes that the November 1st meeting will have a big turnout.

The board is wanting some good feedback from the residents on which way to head on the garbage collection project. “We discussed some bids that were submitted,” Wayne said, but it is a big step and the board would like the townspeople to be involved in the decision.

“We’re putting out some flyers and notices to let everyone know,” said Scott, who is encouraging a big turn out for the November 1, 2021, meeting. “We want to…

