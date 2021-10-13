LHS Lady Tigers Start District Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, September 28th, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers soccer team won their last regular season game against Scotts Hill, by a final score of 4-0. This was a great regular season finale, which included the senior night celebration.

The seniors on the team that were highlighted were Alexis Cole, Jasmine Finch, Hailey Hudgens, Jurni Montague, Chloe Ozier, and Jadyn Yarbro.

The Lady Tigers soccer team continued to practice throughout fall break. This practice and determination paid dividends in their first district tournament game. Lexington took on the North Side Lady Indians on October 11, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. The rain didn’t hold the Lady Tigers back as they…

