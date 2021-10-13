Henderson County Grand Jury Hands Down 50 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 and handed down 50 true bills of indictment, including 2 sealed indictments:

• Caitynn Leann Bedwell, Theft Over $2,500

• Christopher Bradshaw, Theft Over $1,000

• Darius Buckner, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (three counts), Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Violation of Light Law

• Antonio L. London, Evading Arrest, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Exhibit License, Violation of Window Tint Law

• Ivan Romero, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell and / or Deliver (two counts)

• Juan Fernando Machado Garcia, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License- 3rd Offense

• Anthony Lee Ventura, Statutory Rape by Authority Figure, Incest

• Javonne Allen Thomas, Aggravated Robbery

• Ryan J. Hare, Assault

• Bradley A. Perry, Aggravated Child Abuse / Aggravated Child Neglect or Endangerment

• John Patrick Flanagan, Theft Over $2,500

• John Paul Kirk, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Over $1,000

• John Paul Kirk, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (three counts)

• John Paul Kirk, Theft Over $1,000

• Travis A. Cotton, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License- 2nd Offense, Simple Possession of…

