Henderson County Grand Jury Hands Down 50 True Bills of Indictment
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 and handed down 50 true bills of indictment, including 2 sealed indictments:
• Caitynn Leann Bedwell, Theft Over $2,500
• Christopher Bradshaw, Theft Over $1,000
• Darius Buckner, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (three counts), Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Violation of Light Law
• Antonio L. London, Evading Arrest, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure to Exhibit License, Violation of Window Tint Law
• Ivan Romero, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell and / or Deliver (two counts)
• Juan Fernando Machado Garcia, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License- 3rd Offense
• Anthony Lee Ventura, Statutory Rape by Authority Figure, Incest
• Javonne Allen Thomas, Aggravated Robbery
• Ryan J. Hare, Assault
• Bradley A. Perry, Aggravated Child Abuse / Aggravated Child Neglect or Endangerment
• John Patrick Flanagan, Theft Over $2,500
• John Paul Kirk, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Over $1,000
• John Paul Kirk, Unlawful Carrying / Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (three counts)
• John Paul Kirk, Theft Over $1,000
• Travis A. Cotton, Evading Arrest, Driving on Suspended License- 2nd Offense, Simple Possession of…
