Board of Zoning Appeals Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Zoning Appeals met in a rescheduled meeting on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Attending were Brian Williams (chair), Andy Anderson, Jim McKee, Centras Forney, and Jimmy Burton.

The board approved a request for a use on appeal by Mr. Jim Terry to allow transitional housing within a M-2 zone for property located at 205 N. Industrial Drive. This is Mr. Terry’s project to provide housing for the formerly incarcerated who are participating in…

For complete coverage, see the October 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!