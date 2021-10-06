Quick Response Saves Home at French Park Cove

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A quick response by the Lexington Fire Department saved a home in French Park Cove on September 27, 2021. The department was alerted around 9:45 p.m. and the fire was contained and extinguished within a very few minutes upon the arrival of the firefighters. The cause was determined to have been the hot water heater, which was located in…

For the complete story, see the October 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

