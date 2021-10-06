Proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Proclamations from Henderson County and the City of Lexington were signed for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at a special ceremony held at Beech Lake on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The event was hosted by WRAP officials Penny Hensley, Domestic Violence Project Director; Tanya Lawson, Regional Response Specialist; and Kalyn Boyd, Specialist for Henderson County. Signing the proclamations were Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Lawson introduced Boyd as the new specialist for Henderson County, as well as Inv. Tonya Marshall, who is the special investigator for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault with the Lexington Police Department. Both mayors, as well as West Tennessee Legal Services attorney Rand Hampton, expressed their…

