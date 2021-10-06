Lions Football Earns Win Over Hickman County

Article by Blake Franklin-

This past Friday night, October 1, 2021, the Scotts Hill High School Lions football team was back in action as they hit the road and traveled into Hickman County. Scotts Hill’s game was played at Hickman County High School as the Lions looked to garner back-to-back victories this season and defeat the Bulldogs. The Lions would come out on top in this game, as they took the victory over the Hickman County Bulldogs, 24-20.

The first quarter of play saw Hickman County with the lead. The Bulldogs were the only team to score in the quarter and led 7-0 after one. In the second quarter, things started to shift Scotts Hill’s way. The Lions would be the only team to score in this quarter and came away with a 14-7 halftime lead over Hickman County. After the half, both the Lions and Bulldogs would each score one time in the third quarter. Leading going into the final quarter of play, Scotts Hill would kick a field goal and Hickman County would score a touchdown. This being the only scores in the quarter, the Lions came away with the 24-20 win.

Leading the way in rushing for Scotts Hill on the night was Kyle Carter. Carter would accumulate 71 yards on 17 attempts. Following him was Noah Clayton. He recorded 61 yards on 13 carries in the win. Ripken Clenny carried the ball six time for 33 yards and…

For the complete story, see the October 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!