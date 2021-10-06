LHS Band Shows Well at Huntingdon Invitational

Article by Blake Franklin-

This past Saturday, October 2, 2021, the Lexington High School Marching Band traveled to Huntingdon, Tennessee to compete in the Huntingdon Marching Invitational. Inclement, rainy weather forced the bands from the outdoors to inside, but the competition continued in the gym. The LHS Band competed with four bands in their class. Their division would also consist of 13 bands in the competition and 19 bands competed overall. The LHS Marching Band earned 1st Place Band in Class, 3rd Place in Division, and 4th Place overall.

The band also received multiple caption awards within their class, including 2nd Place Percussion, 2nd Place Color Guard, and 2nd Place Drum Major. Lexington High School band’s next competition will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This competition will take place at Bethel University, in McKenzie, Tennessee.

