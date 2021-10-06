Lexington Board Meets, Inaugurates New Officials

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in a rescheduled session on Monday, October 4th for their voting session and for the inauguration of the newest city officials.

During the remarks by Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, he mentioned that with Halloween falling on a Sunday, that he would like the city of Lexington to officially observe Halloween on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.

On the consent agenda, the following items were approved: the first reading for the budget amendment for a Street Department bucket truck, the resolution for the TDOT multimodal grant, the handicap parking request from First Baptist Church, and the street banners request for Henderson County Bicentennial.

The board also approved the filling of vacancies in the Police Department, Finance Department and Water Department under the consent agenda, as well as a request to surplus property from the Water Department.

The land use request for the new Head Start building was approved, as was the LOI from Silicon Ranch. Write-offs for delinquent accounts were approved for Lexington Utilities in the amount of $7,030.50.

Under new business the board discussed several items, the first of which was the resolution amending the pension plan relative to accrued leave, which comes to a couple of million dollars. Eligible employees will have the option to move their accrued leave into their pension plan. Representatives from the pension plan were able to…

For the complete story, see the October 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!