Lady Tigers Victorious Over South Side

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming into their last week of the regular season, the Lady Tigers were looking to finish the season on a strong note. Taking the trip to Jackson, Tennessee, Lexington made their way to Madison County to take on the Lady Hawks. This match for Lexington showed the determination the Lady Tigers had to finish the regular season strong as the team won in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-15, and 25-15.

Leading the way in kills for the Lady Tigers was Ellie Smith. She recorded 14 in the win. Callie McDonald would finish with nine and Preslee Doner had eight kills. Kylie Atchison recorded three over South Side. Both Mykenzie Duke and Morgan Sanders had two each.

The assist leader for Lexington was Kylie Atchison, as she finished with 31 on the night. Ellie Smith recorded one assist for the Lady Tigers as well. Morgan Sanders recorded two aces in the victory. A trio of Lady Tigers would have one ace against South Side. Those players were Ellie Smith, Riley Owens, and…

For the complete story, see the October 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

