Two Vehicle Collision on Old Huntingdon Road

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A two vehicle collision, between a black BMW and a white Lexus, occurred on Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2021, around 3:58 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington Fire Department responded to the call, and Old Huntingdon Street, near the One Mile Branch Bridge, was closed to traffic.

According to the report from Captain Jeff Middleton, of the Lexington Police Department, the white 2013 Lexus, driven by Lawanda B. Staten age 47 of Yuma, was traveling south on Old Huntingdon Street. The 2003 black BMW…

