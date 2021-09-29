Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Highlights Three West Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Fire Department was one of three West Tennessee Fire Departments visited on Thursday, September 23, 2021 by the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO). They arrived in Lexington around 10:00 a.m., and then visited Chester County and Madison County afterwards.

The SFMO provided food, cleaning supplies, and some small promotional gifts to the three departments, as just a small token of their appreciation of the work that local fire departments do. “The outreach events are part of the ongoing work by the SFMO to highlight the work of Tennessee fire departments and essential workers across the Volunteer State,” said a recent release…

For the complete article, see the September 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

