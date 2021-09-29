 Skip to content

Suspect Sought in Counterfeit Bill Case at Dollar General

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a counterfeiting case that occurred at the Dollar General Store located in the Reagan community.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Release-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a counterfeiting case in which the subject in the attached photo passed a counterfeit $100.00 bill to purchase a small amount of merchandise from the Dollar General Store located at the intersection of Highways 100 and 22 in the Reagan community on September 24, 2021. Scotts Hill Police Department also has photos of the same subject passing…

For the complete article, see the September 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

