LMS Football Routs Bolivar On Homecoming

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School Minutemen football team took part in their 2021 homecoming festivities this past Thursday evening, September 23, as they welcomed Bolivar Middle School to Minutemen Field. As the festivities wound up, the team took the field in hopes of giving the crowd a reason to cheer on homecoming. The Minutemen did just that as they took a big win over Bolivar. The final score was 40-0 in favor of Lexington Middle School.

Bolivar started the game by being on offense in their first possession. After a few plays, the Tigers were forced to punt by the LMS defense. Lexington Middle School took over but a fumble on the very first play of offense by the Minutemen gave the ball right back to Bolivar with good field position.

On Bolivar’s first play of the drive, the Tigers also fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Robert Durrenberger. The Minutemen started with a steady grind down the field behind the strong running of Brady McEarl and Mason Beers. The Minutemen would end their drive when Walker McCready found Elye Pearson for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Mason Beers added the two-point conversion and LMS led, 8-0.

The Lexington Middle School defense would get a big fourth down stop and took the ball over on downs for the Minutemen on the ensuing drive. Again, the one, two punch of…

