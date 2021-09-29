Lightning Causes Fire on White Fern Road

A house fire in the 2000 block of White Fern Road occurred on September 17, 2021. Firefighters were able to save the residence.

Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

At 3:18 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, Stations 1, 7, and 11 responded to a house fire in the 2000 block on White Fern Road. An electric system worker saw and reported smoke coming from the home. The first firefighters to arrive found fire in the attic over the garage, quickly entered and extinguished it, saving the…

