Lady Tigers Secure Top Seed in District

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday night, September 27, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team completed a big feat in their regular season. Lexington hosted the McNairy County Lady Bobcats and had a chance of securing the top spot in the upcoming district tournament. McNairy County didn’t spoil the night for the Lady Tigers as Lexington would win in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-10, and 25-15. This win would guarantee Lexington the top overall seed in the district.

In kills, Lexington was led by Ellie Smith who had 12 over McNairy County. Preslee Doner followed with 11 and Callie McDonald secured seven in the win. Morgan Sanders recorded two kills and Maddie McClerkin finished with one. Kylie Atchison would lead in assists for the Lady Tigers with 31 on the evening.

As for aces for the Lady Tigers, Kylie Atchison also led the team by recording four on the night. Emmy Corbitt, Callie McDonald, Riley Owens, Morgan Sanders, and Ellie Smith would each record one ace for Lexington as well.

Emmy Corbitt led the team in digs over the Lady Bobcats. She finished with 12 in the match. Riley Smith secured 10 digs to follow her. Smith would also be the leader in…

