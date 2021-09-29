Big Red Tigers Demolish Memphis Westwood

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Friday night, the Lexington High School football team hosted Memphis Westwood for their 2021 homecoming game. The Tigers were looking to even their record on the season as Westwood came to their home field. The faithful fans and supporters in the stands at Jim Stowe Field got to see an exciting game as Lexington took a huge victory on the night. The Tigers would win the game by a large margin, with the final score being 56-8.

The game got started off with Lexington jumping out to an early lead over Memphis Westwood. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers led 35-0. Things stayed on course for the Tigers and LHS took a 42-0 lead into halftime. Coming out after the half, Lexington was in cruise control. By the end of the third quarter the score was 49-0 and the final quarter of play saw the Tigers score once more and allowed Westwood to reach the end zone, which concluded the game with Lexington taking the victory.

In the passing game for the Tigers, Ethan Jowers finished 2 of 2 for 49 yards and a touchdown. His longest pass coming in at 32 yards on the night. Isiah McClaine went 1 for 1 for 20 yards and a touchdown also. On the receiving end of things, Caleb Gorden led the Tigers with one catch for 32 yards and a touchdown. Rocky Hurley recorded 20 yards on one catch and a score and Isiah McClaine finished with one catch also for 17 yards.

The bulk of Lexington’s offense came on the ground as the Tigers accumulated 157 total rushing yards in the win. Isiah McClaine led the team with 88 yards on four attempts, scoring two touchdowns. Devan Sherwood had 28 yards on two carries and…

For the complete article, see the September 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!