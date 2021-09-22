Wreck at Church Street and Linden Street Leaves One Injured

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County EMS transported an injured driver from the scene of a late afternoon wreck on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

James Johnson, age 71 of Lexington, was stopped to make a left turn from East Church onto Linden Street, when a second vehicle, a white 2017 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a female juvenile, collided into the rear of Johnson’s white 1998 Jeep Cherokee.

Henderson County EMS, the Lexington Fire Department, and the Lexington Police Department responded to…

