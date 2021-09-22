Stan Wafler Discusses Waverly Relief Efforts at Lexington Rotary Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Rotary Club met on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with Stan Wafler, with the Beech River Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team, as the special guest speaker.

Stan and his family have made Lexington their home since 2017, and has been a part of the Beech River Baptist Disaster Relief Team, and he serves as the Associational Minister.

The first disaster relief for Tennessee Baptists was at Waverly in 1978 with the train wreck that led to an environmental disaster. Disasters impact people differently, and the goal is to bring help, hope, and healing, and looking at the whole person, then there are a variety of ways that are needed to help. Loss of possessions, emotional trauma, and spiritual trauma are just some of the ways people are affected, “and we are servants, not saviors,” Wafler said.

Both construction and destruction are often involved, and teams have chainsaws and skid steers to assist. Sometimes a member just needs to…

