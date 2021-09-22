SHHS Lady Lions Soccer Celebrate Senior Night

Article by Blake Franklin-

SHHS Lady Lions soccer had a busy week this past week as the team competed in two district determining matches and celebrated their graduating senior players, Faith Herrington, and Miracle Rayas.

On Tuesday, September 14, the Lady Lions defeated district rival Wayne County, 5-2. The Lady Lions returned to the pitch last Thursday, September 16, 2021, with a strong performance for their senior night recognition, defeating Huntingdon High School, 6-2. For their third game of the week, Scotts Hill put up a strong battle against district rival, Adamsville, falling 1-0 in an intense and well battled match.

The Lady Lions are officially the second seed in the upcoming district tournament and look forward to continuing to grow as a team and rising to the challenges they will face.

The Lady Lions returned to the pitch last night Tuesday, September 21 as they faced off against Fayette Academy. The match was set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

