Public Meeting on Lexington Main Street Pedestrian Improvements Project Held

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Monday evening, September 20, 2021, a public meeting was held at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility to give feedback on the upcoming Lexington Main Street Pedestrian Improvements Project. The presentation was made by Mr. Robert J. Safin, a Principal Engineer at TLM Associates.

The project, which will add and improve sidewalks along Main Street, as well as putting the pedestrian areas into ADA compliance, is through a…

For complete coverage, see the September 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!