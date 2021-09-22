Pine Grove Baptist Church Walking Trail Project

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“We are living in an age which becomes more digital every day,” said Rev. David Skorupa, “and we are hoping to provide an opportunity for people to get outdoors and enjoy God’s creation.”

The project is a walking trail in the northwest corner of the Pine Grove Baptist Church campus on Highway 22 North. After spending so much time during the COVID-19 pandemic indoors, the church thought it would be a great idea to provide something outdoors.

“We looked at what Pine Grove has to offer and came to the conclusion that there is quite a nice stretch of forested land that could be utilized,” David said.

About three years ago, some of the timber had been cut off the site, and when starting the first trail, they ran into the road ways left by the timber cutters. “It’s a long-term project, and we plan to incorporate those old roads into the trail system.” The trails will be marked and some signs for the distance walked.

A volunteer work crew came in on Saturday, September 11, 2021, and the trail clearing began. Mike Tate brought a tractor, while others brought their own tools to help with the work. Some of the project crew included their Minister of Music, Jim Lawson, county commissioner Mike Lefler, and Fire Chief Lynn Murphy. One of the youth involved, Gabriel McCann, had just moved into the area, but was willing to lend a hand. David laughed and said that along with the fellowship and exercise, he also got a bad case of poison ivy. “Cooler weather ought to…

