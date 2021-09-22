LHS Tiger Football Records Big Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Big Red Tigers were looking to retrieve a much-needed win this past Friday night, September 17, against the McNairy County Bobcats. The game was played at Tigers Stadium here in Lexington, Tennessee after the starting time was pushed back due to inclement weather. Once the Tigers hit the field, the team never looked back. LHS rolled to an impressive victory over McNairy County by a final score of 41-0.

After the first quarter of play, Lexington would lead 14-0 over McNairy County. By halftime, the Tigers had stretched the score to 34-0. After three quarters of play, Lexington would lead 41-0. With the running clock into the fourth quarter, neither team would score in the final quarter as the game concluded.

Lexington would do most of their damage on the ground, as the Tigers rushed the ball 25 times for a total of 248 rushing yards. Isiah McClaine would lead the team with 130 rushing yards on nine carries. He recorded two touchdowns in the game, as well. Romillo Smith followed that performance with 57 rushing yards on three attempts, with a score. Deandre Weather recorded 44 yards on four carries and one touchdown, while…

