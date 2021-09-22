Lexington Gets Huge District Win Over McNairy

Article by Blake Franklin-

In an away game last Thursday, September 16, the Lady Tigers volleyball team was looking to keep their district record intact without suffering a loss. Lexington battled a pretty good Lady Bobcats team as they traveled to McNairy County High School. The Lady Tigers would succeed at earning their fifth straight district win of the season. Lexington took down McNairy in three competitive sets, 25-21, 25-21, and 25-17.

Leading the team in kills against McNairy was Ellie Smith. She recorded 13 on the night. Preslee Doner had 11 and Callie McDonald finished with nine. Both Mykenzie Duke and Kylie Atchison had three each in the win.

The familiar assist leader was back up for the challenge for the Lady Tigers that evening as well. Kylie Atchison recorded 33 assists for Lexington. Emmy Corbitt would also finish with one assist. Callie McDonald led with two aces and Morgan Sanders and Riley Owens finished with one ace each.

A pair of Lady Tiger players had one block apiece on the night. Those players were Ellie Smith and Kylie Atchison. The dig leaders were…

