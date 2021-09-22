Late Afternoon Fire Destroys Barn and Contents

Article by Lynn Murphy-

At 5:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, 25 firefighters with Stations 6, 7, and 11 responded to a barn fire on Bethel Road.

The first firefighters to arrive reported the barn fully engulfed in flames with an adjacent barn in immediate danger. A combine / harvester along with other equipment, and approximately…

For the complete article, see the September 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!