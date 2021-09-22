Lady Tigers Win Tough Road Test at Dyersburg

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers volleyball team had a tough road test this past Monday evening, September 20, as they travelled to Dyersburg, Tennessee to take on the Lady Trojans. This match would go the distance, something that hasn’t been all that common for Lexington this season. The Lady Tigers showed grit and determination in going the distance over Dyersburg though. Lexington would ultimately win the match in five sets, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, and 15-10.

Preslee Doner would lead the Lady Tigers in kills with 17. Following her was Ellie Smith with 15, Callie McDonald came away with 11, Kylie Atchison secured two, and Morgan Sanders would finish with one.

The assist leader for Lexington was Kylie Atchison. She has stayed consistent all season in leading assists for the team. On this night, she recorded 40 assists in the win. Kylie would also lead in aces with five. Morgan Sanders had four aces and…

For complete coverage, see the September 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

