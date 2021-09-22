Lady Tigers Take Down Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team returned to their home court last Tuesday evening to face off with another Lady Tigers volleyball team. This time, Lexington would host the Hardin County Lady Tigers. LHS wasted no time on the night in securing their 22nd victory of the season by beating Hardin County in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-8, and 25-11.

Leading Lexington in kills on the night was Preslee Doner with 18. Ellie Smith had 12 and Callie McDonald finished with five. Atchison, Duke, McClerkin, and Sanders all had one kill each for the Lady Tigers.

The assist leader for LHS was Kylie Atchison. She recorded 34 over Hardin County. Emmy Corbitt would finish with one for Lexington.

Morgan Sanders, Riley Owens, and Atchison would lead in aces in the victory. Each girl recorded two over Hardin County. Emmy Corbitt would also finish with one that night. As for blocks, the duo of Mykenzi Duke and Preslee Doner would both finish with…

For complete coverage, see the September 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!