3rd Annual Moose Run for CASA and Auction

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Moose Lodge #2091 hosted their 3rd Annual Moose Run for CASA with an auction afterwards on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Motorcycles gathered at the lodge around 11:00 a.m. for registration, with the first bike out at noon, and the last bike in at 5:00 p.m. The auction began at 5:30 p.m. The trip included stops at Naked Turtle, Shady Oaks, 22 Slyde, and The Deuce.

Annie Searock, Director of the Henderson County CASA said, “We at CASA are so thankful for the Moose Lodge holding the Moose Run for us each year. Because of the generosity of the Moose, and all who attended, we are able to recruit and train more volunteers in order to serve more of the abused/ neglected children in…

For complete coverage, see the September 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

