Work Begins on Bicentennial Mural

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, painting crews from Elliott Painting started on the background priming for the Henderson County Bicentennial Mural.

The location of the mural is planned for the north wall of the Community Bank building in the old Fielder Block area of downtown Lexington. Phillip Renfroe, President and CEO of the bank, is on the Bicentennial Committee and said that the mural will feature some key themes from Henderson County history.

The workers from Elliott Painting, which has operated in Lexington since 1974, carefully framed in the area for the primer coat, and once they are finished, then an artist team will take over for the actual mural. The mural will be finished for the Bicentennial event on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

