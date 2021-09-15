LHS Lady Tigers Place 2nd At North Side Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

This past weekend, the Lady Tigers had a positive outcome at the North Side Tournament held at North Park in Jackson, Tennessee where the team finished in 2nd place out of the nine teams that participated.

LHS kicked off their first game of the tournament at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, against Dyer where Lexington won 5-1. Hailey Hudgens brought in a haul of four goals and Jurni Montague also scored the other goal.

Saturday, September 11 was another eventful day for the team. The first game started at 9:00 a.m. against Covington but the win was just out of reach. Kylie Waldrep, a softball and basketball player and now new recruit to this season’s soccer team, scored her first goal to make the final 2-1, in favor of Covington.

The ladies had another chance for more team bonding between games at Green Frog for lunch, and nerf wars at Battlezone Park with parents, siblings, and coaches.

The second game of the day was played at 3:00 p.m. and the activities paid off pushing Lexington to a…

