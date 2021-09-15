Lady Tigers Defeat District Foe South Side

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers Volleyball team was back in action last Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021. This time, LHS welcomed the Lady Hawks from South Side to their home court. The Lady Tigers would keep the momentum rolling by winning in three straight sets, 25-4, 25-11, and 25-9. This put their overall record at 18-3, with a district record of 2-0.

Leading the team in kills was Ellie Smith with ten. Mykenzie Duke had five, and Kylie Atchison had three. Corbitt, Sanders, and McDonald each had one kill in the victory. The assist leader was Kylie Atchison, who recorded 19 assists. Ellie Smith had two on the night.

The leader in aces was Atchison. She recorded seven. Both McDonald and Sanders each had three aces in the match. Riley Owens recorded two and Ellie Smith had one. In blocking, Doner, Duke, and Smith each recorded two against South Side. Atchison and Sanders had…

