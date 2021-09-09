Results from the Lexington Municipal Election

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The polls closed in the Lexington Municipal election at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, with mayoral incumbent Jeff Griggs receiving 627 total votes.

In the three contested alderman positions:

-Fred Ellis won Position 4 with 360 votes, incumbent Emmitt Blankenship received 316 votes, and Brandon McPeake received 57 votes

-Jimmy White took Position 5 with 314 votes, Ryne Reynolds received 269 votes, and Barbara Parker received 162 votes

-Incumbent Gordon Wildridge retained Position 6 with 426 votes, and Clint Cole received 272 votes

For the full election results, see the September 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

