Results from the Lexington Municipal Election

| | 0

Results are in for the Lexington Municipal Election

 

 

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The polls closed in the Lexington Municipal election at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, with mayoral incumbent Jeff Griggs receiving 627 total votes.

In the three contested alderman positions:

-Fred Ellis won Position 4 with 360 votes, incumbent Emmitt Blankenship received 316 votes, and Brandon McPeake received 57 votes

-Jimmy White took Position 5 with 314 votes,  Ryne Reynolds received 269 votes, and  Barbara Parker received 162 votes

-Incumbent Gordon Wildridge retained Position 6 with 426 votes, and Clint Cole received 272 votes

For the full election results,  see the September 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment