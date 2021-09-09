| logout
Results from the Lexington Municipal Election
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The polls closed in the Lexington Municipal election at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, with mayoral incumbent Jeff Griggs receiving 627 total votes.
In the three contested alderman positions:
-Fred Ellis won Position 4 with 360 votes, incumbent Emmitt Blankenship received 316 votes, and Brandon McPeake received 57 votes
-Jimmy White took Position 5 with 314 votes, Ryne Reynolds received 269 votes, and Barbara Parker received 162 votes
-Incumbent Gordon Wildridge retained Position 6 with 426 votes, and Clint Cole received 272 votes
For the full election results, see the September 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.
