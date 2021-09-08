LHS Tiger Football Routes Liberty

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers made their way to Jackson, Tennessee last Friday night, September 3. The Tigers were looking to secure their first win of the season as they took on the Liberty Crusaders. This was a big night for Lexington, as the Tigers had no issues with Liberty. LHS ran away with this one, literally, for a massive first victory of the season. The Tigers would win 62-0.

The rushing attack for Lexington was one like no other in this game. The Tigers amassed 364 total rushing yards in the win. Leading the way in rushing yards was Isiah McClaine, who had 140 yards on seven carries. Following him was Deandre Weathers, who rushed for 110 yards on three carries. Romillo Smith finished with 47 yards on five attempts. Both Cameron Utley and Devan Sherwood finished with 30 rushing yards each. Utley had nine carries and Sherwood had five attempts. Davis recorded seven yards on two attempts as well.

The scoring came at ease for the Tigers on their ground and pound game. Lexington would record nine rushing touchdowns on the night. McClaine and Weathers both had three rushing touchdowns apiece. Davis, Sherwood, and Smith would each have one rushing touchdown recorded in the win over Liberty.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lexington would be led by Harley Allen with…

For complete coverage, see the September 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!