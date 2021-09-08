Lexington Middle School Soccer Has Hot Streak

Article by Blake Franklin-

The past two weeks have been busy for the Lexington Middle School Lady Minutemen Soccer team. On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Lady Minutemen took on St. Mary’s and came out on top, by a final score of 5–2. Hadley Corbitt had two goals and two assists, Ava Salmon had one goal and one assist, Olivia Brigance had two goals and one assist, goalkeeper Madison “Mad Dog” Smith had eight saves, and Serenity Webb led the defense in steals.

Two days later, Thursday, August 26, was 8th grade recognition night as well as the home-town showdown against Henderson County United, with LMS coming up short and taking the defeat, 2–1. “This was a hard-fought loss for us as we just could not put the ball in the back of the goal since we had 26 shots on goal. We have some incredible young ladies who can shoot from long range, but HCU’s keeper just had our number tonight”, said Coach Jeremy Lansing. Scoring for LMS was Olivia Brigance, with the assist by Ava Salmon.

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the LMS Lady Minutemen took on the Milan Bulldogs on their home field, earning the victory

