The Henderson County Free Fair is just around the corner with the midway to open at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13th and will run through Saturday, September 18th.

In 2020, the fair was cancelled due to concerns and restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow some precautionary guidelines this year. Pageant contestants were encouraged to pre-register by mail, and only one person allowed with contestants. Also, no one is allowed on the grass or behind the stage. The bleachers, however, will be open.

There is not a talent show this year, but please remember to support the local organizations who use this opportunity as one of their major fundraising events.

Arnold Amusements will be encouraging some safety and health guidelines, and social distancing rules will be in place. Rides will be periodically sanitized, food service and game operators will wear PPE, and employees will have…

