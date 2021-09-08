Accident Leaves Vehicle Overturned in Ditch Near Caywood

| | 0

A single vehicle accident occurred on Monday, August 30, 2021 that resulted in the vehicle coming to a rest on it’s side in a ditch along South Broad Street.
Photo by: Phil Blakley / Lexington Fire Department

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Lexington man received charges after missing the turn onto Dixon Street and turning over into the ditch along South Broad Street.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021. According to the Lexington Police Department, Robert Nick Lindsey, age 42 of Lexington, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, and violation of the implied consent law. Lindsey was driving a…

For complete coverage, see the September 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment