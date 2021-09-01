Toyota, AARP Provides Car for Henderson County MyRide Program

Release-

AARP and Toyota have teamed together to donate three vehicles to the Southwest Tennessee Development District for the MyRide West Tennessee program.

“So excited to be here today in partnership with Toyota and the SWTDD to bring Toyota cars to people who have been volunteering and using their own cars to transport individuals in this region to important appointments,” said Rebecca Kelly, AARP Tennessee State Director.

MyRide West Tennessee is a volunteer driven transportation service for adults 60 and older who need assistance getting to and from. The donation is in effort to encourage riders to get vaccinated, but the cars will also be used to assist riders with other appointments.

“It has been a lifesaver for me. I had to originally depend on my daughter, who works, to take off work and to bring me to doctors appointments, and that just wasn’t working out,” said Lisa Wimberly, a MyRide West Tennessee rider.

Riders are appreciative for the new vehicles. They say MyRide West Tennessee has been more than a blessing. “I feel it’s great, and I was so looking forward to this, this morning,” said rider Janie Lewis. “Seeing the cars and, you know, just been so excited because MyRide is very special to me.”

Three vehicles were donated to MyRide West Tennessee. One of these vehicles will be used in Henderson County. SWTDD was the only agency in Tennessee that was awarded the vehicles.

